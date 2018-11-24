Sony A6000 Black Friday camera deal: We’ve seen some great mirrorless camera deals so far in Black Friday 2018 but this new one from Amazon is a real zinger – it’s just slashed its Sony A6000 price to £469 which, when combined with Sony’s £100 cashback offer, from Sony, takes the price to a record low £369.

The Sony A6000 is a classic beginner’s mirrorless camera that’s particularly popular with vloggers and YouTubers, thanks to its tilting screen, excellent Face Detection and external microphone input. This bundle also includes Sony’s 16-50mm kit lens.

Sony A6000 – Black Friday camera deals Sony A6000 with 16-50mm kit lens A record low price for the Sony A6000. This classic compact system camera is a great choice for beginner photographers and YouTubers, thanks to its 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, excellent Full HD video and face detecting powers.

The A6000’s large, 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor helps it perform well in low light, and it can also record stellar full HD video at 24fps or 60fps.

While the A6000’s base price has very briefly dropped to £399 before, the inclusion of Sony’s £100 cashback offer on Amazon takes this deal to a lowest ever £369. That really is a superb price considering the A6000 is still a current model and comes with as kit lens too.

In our Sony A6000 review we praised its all-rounder capabilities: “Striking a strong balance between aesthetics and performance, the a6000 is a desirable camera with no standout flaws.”

We were particularly impressed with its autofocus performance, saying: “The 179-point hybrid auto-focusing system, in particular, performs superbly. The response time is exceedingly fast with no discernible shutter lag – when the shutter button is half pressed to lock-on to a subject or a scene, focus is almost instantaneous, even in relatively low ambient light.”

In our verdict we outlined why it’s become such a favourite among bargain-hunting photographers and YouTubers: “The Sony a6000 is an impressive CSC that may lack a particularly standout feature but otherwise offers a very compelling combination of compact form factor, very impressive performance and a reasonably competitive price.”

