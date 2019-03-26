Virtual Reality may not exactly be mainstream, but the relatively low cost of entry offered by Sony’s PSVR has resulted in the futuristic-looking headset findings its way into 4.2 million homes worldwide.

To put that into perspective, it does mean that there are around 90 million PlayStation 4 consoles that have never had a virtual reality headset plugged in, but that does it a disservice. At £349 on top of the £250+ people had already spent on a PlayStation 4, the PSVR was only ever going to be a niche product.

In any case, Sony seems pleased with these figures, and has revealed that the immediate future of the format looks pretty rosey. It has highlighted a number of PSVR experiences heading to owners over the next few months to keep things fresh.

As well as the free VR support coming to No Man’s Sky, PSVR owners have a steady stream of titles taking us through spring and into summer. Next month alone will see the release of Falcon Age, Ghost Giant, Table of Tales, and Jupiter & Mars.

May looks even more promising. As well as Blood & Truth – a full game expanding on the brilliant concept first shown in The Heist – PSVR players will be able to take Everybody’s Golf into virtual reality and dip into Trover Saves the Universe – a comedy adventure from Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty. In June, players get Vacation Simulator (which will look familiar to anyone who enjoyed the whimsy of Job Simulator) as well as Mini-Mech Mayhem.

Some titles have got more vague ‘spring’ release schedules, including Golem, Luna and a VR version of horror title Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Sony will be hoping that it’s this continued support that will see PSVR reach five million and beyond. Though it still has some way to go before it catches up with the 24 million original Kinect units Microsoft managed to flog to Xbox 360 owners.

