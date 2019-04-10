Sony unveils plans for a 16K screen, but you can’t have it

You might have just gotten your hands on a 4K TV, but prepare to get tech FOMO all over again as Sony is about to show off a 16K screen, the biggest of its kind, in Japan.

The 16k screen will have 16 times as many pixels as a 4K TV, and a whopping 64 times more than the 1080p high definition screen that I’m writing this story on. The screen, which is 19.2 by 5.4m, isn’t for public consumption. It’s also bigger than a bus.

Related: Best Android Phones

Sony announced this screen at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show in Las Vegas. The screen is being built at a research centre for the Japanese cosmetics group Shiseido in the Japanese city of Yokohama and the screen will stretch between the first and second floors, and it’ll be showing 16K footage of animal wildlife that Sony has created specially for the screen, because of the lack of 16K footage available.

The technology, dubbed “Crystal LED” uses micro-LED display technology to create a screen that can go brighter than an OLED display, while it still delivers deep blacks. However, it’s thought that the manufacturing costs involved are prohibitively high, which stop it making the jump to widespread use.

This is a showpiece of sorts for Sony, who are currently trying to sell smaller versions of their Crystal LED screens for a variety of business purposes. It’s also not their first 16K display, as they’ve previously made others, notably, including a 16K display installed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in 2014, but this is notable because of the sheer size of it.

Related: Best FPS Games

This screen is made up of several modular panels, but they’re put together without bezels so they lock together without any gaps. This means one big, apparently seamless, 16k image the size of a bus. AV enthusiasts are going to be struggling to find reasons to go to Shiseido’s new research center now, oof.

What do you make of Earth’s mightiest 16k screen? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews