Sonus faber’s Lumina speaker range is both luxurious and affordable

Italian loudspeaker manufacturer Sonus faber has announced a new range of luxury, yet affordable speakers called Lumina, made up of a standmount, floorstander and a centre channel.

The Italian brand has brought its trademark craftsmanship to its latest range of speakers, with prices for Lumina range starting at £649. The series consists of the Lumina I bookshelf speaker, Lumina III floorstander and the Lumina Center I speaker.

Lumina stands for light in Latin, but can also refer to energy and life, and Sonus faber has extended this idea to embody the three pillars of its range. The ‘Lu’ stands for luxury sound experience: the ‘Mi’ refers to minimalist design and ‘Na’ is all about natural sound.

It achieves the first two goals with a design that ensures the cabinets are perfectly squared and proportioned to guarantee “accurate volumes for sound”, and compact dimensions when placing the speakers in the home. The range uses multilayer wood and leather materials, and come in Walnut and Wengè finishes (both in matte finish with maple inlays), as well as a third option of Piano Black. Around the back are two pairs of nickel-plated terminals for bi-wiring and bi-amping.

The speakers use Sonus faber’s D.A.D. (Damped Apex Dome) tweeter that features a Kurtmueller hand-coated soft-silk 29mm diaphragm. There’s a new 100mm (4-inch) midrange driver, as well as a 125mm (5-inch) midrange unit from the company’s Sonetto series that features its proprietary natural fibre and paper blend air-dried diaphragm. Designed from the ground up are the 125mm (5-inch) bass units, which feature a paper pulp cone for “perfect coherence” with the rest of the drivers. Sonus claims the series is very adaptable to spaces in the home, with the reflex ports on all three speakers making them less sensitive to placement.

The Lumina range also offers a degree of versatility, with the company asserting they can be used for music, movies and gaming. If you are interested in more bass, Sonus recommends its five-strong Gravis series of subwoofers for more low-end depth. With the Gravis, you can set up a 5.1 channel configuration to turn the range into a home cinema system.

The Lumina I compact bookshelf speaker (£799), Lumina III floorstander (£1999) and the Lumina Center I speaker (£649) are available tp purchase now, with stock set to arrive in the UK on September 28th.

