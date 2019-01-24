Sonos wireless headphones could be here by 2020

Sonos is unquestionably one of the kings of home audio, but now it reportedly wants to go where you go. The multi-room pioneer is reportedly considering an entry into the competitive high-end headphones market.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the plans are still in the early development stages, but a launch is possible “by next year.”

The unnamed sources said Sonos is targeting the $300 price range for the wireless headphones, which would put the company alongside premium brands like B&W, Bose, Sony and perhaps even Apple.

According to the report, Sonos will place a strong emphasis on audio quality, compatibility with the major music streaming services and personal assistant’s like Alexa and Google Assistant.

The company hasn’t commented on the today’s report, but has previously suggested it is interested in taking its home dominance into the outside world.

“We plan to push our boundaries by investing resources to make the experience of Sonos outside the home a reality,” the company said in a recent letter to shareholders. According to the report, Sonos has been looking for manufacturing partners to make the headphones, but is yet to make a decision.

Should Sonos go aead and enter the headphone market, the cans are likely to seamlessly integrate with the current ecosystem. For example, users listening to their music through a Sonos One speaker could seamlessly transfer the headphones when they leave the home.

The company is continually diversifying its in-home offerings with smart sound bars, subs and standalone speakers rocking personal assistants as it seeks to combat the likes of the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod.

Recently, the company surveyed its users asking whether they’d buy a cheaper version of the Sonos Sub, or satellite speakers rocking Dolby Atmos. Headphones, through, were nowhere to be seen.

