Sonos Upgrade Program rewards loyalty with discounts

Sonos has replaced its old Trade Up scheme for the new Sonos Upgrade Program. Rather than focusing on getting people to upgrade and replace their speakers, the new scheme gives discounts regardless of whether an older product is retired or not.

To claim a discount, Sonos users need only own an older product, and then a discount is provided per product. Discounts vary by product, and are as follows:

15% off any Sonos product if you have: Connect:Amp (Gen 2), Connect (Gen 2), Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 (Gen 2), Playbar, and Playbase.

Connect:Amp (Gen 2), Connect (Gen 2), Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 (Gen 2), Playbar, and Playbase. 30% off any Sonos product if you have : Connect:Amp (Gen 1), Connect (Gen 1), and Play:5 (Gen 1).

: Connect:Amp (Gen 1), Connect (Gen 1), and Play:5 (Gen 1). 30% off Boost: If you have Bridge.

Discounts can be collected online by logging into your Sonos account. Collected discounts do not expire, and existing products can continue to be used with no restrictions. This move has been coming, particularly after Sonos initially received some flak for its original Trade Up scheme, which initially required users to ‘brick’ their old products so that they couldn’t be used. The company later removed this requirement.

A bigger issue for many people was the upgrade to the Sonos S2 OS, which only newer products will run, with older products stuck on the S1 system. With the new Upgrade Program, owners can at least get discounts on newer products, while having the option to run their older speakers as is.

Along with the Upgrade Program, Sonos also announced that its Arc Atmos soundbar had received an update to support multi-channel LPCM. With support for this, it means that Blu-ray players (or other sources) can decode DTS soundtracks and send them uncompressed to the soundbar, which doesn’t support this sound format. Well, you can do if you’ve got the right setup, and you can find out more by reading my guide on how to get DTS sound on Sonos.

