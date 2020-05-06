Alongside its reveal of the Arc Atmos soundbar, Sonos announced an updated Play:5 speaker, Sub and new S2 app.

The Arc (£799) wasn’t the only new product that Sonos unveiled. The multi-room giant also detailed a new Play: 5 speaker called the Five (£499); a revised Sub (£699) and new app in conjunction with the launch of the S2 operating system.

The Five is an updated version of the 2nd gen Play:5, bringing increase memory and faster processing while delivering, as Sonos puts it, the “same great sound experience that customers have come to know”.

The Five remains Sonos’ most powerful wireless speaker and can be placed horizontally or, for those lucky enough to have two, placed vertically. The speaker retains the three tweeter and three woofer design, and voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant can be done through an Echo or Home speaker. The line-in offers connection to a record player and for the first time, the Five will be available in both black and white finishes with complementary grilles.

The Sub is now onto its third generation and, like the Five, the internals have been updated with a faster processor, increased memory and a new wireless radio.

All Sonos speakers are capable of producing bass, but the addition of the Sub is required for those who want an even deeper low-end with a frequency response as low as 25Hz. It too comes in slick black and white finishes.

Lastly is the new Sonos app. Announced a few months ago along with the launch of the S2 operating system, the app is available from June 8th and replaces the old version. The app bears support for higher resolution audio (such as Atmos), increased security and an improved interface that should make it easier to search for content, control sound and personalise your audio space.

All S2 products – the Arc, updated Sub and Five – will run exclusively on the S2 app. If you have a Sonos S2 product, it’s recommended you upgrade to the new app.

The Arc, Sub (3rd gen) and Five speaker are available to pre-order now, and will go on sale from June 10th for £799, £699 and £499 respectively.

