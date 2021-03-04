Sonos Roam portable speaker leaks in full and the UE Boom range has a problem

The imminently-expected Sonos Roam portable Bluetooth/Wi-Fi speaker appears to have leaked in full and it looks like the UE Boom range will have a serious new rival to contend with.

The Sonos Room, revealed in full by The Verge on Thursday, will be a smaller option than the bulky but portable Sonos Move. Instead it looks like a pretty standard Bluetooth speaker with a rounded triangular design, with tiny feet for laying flat.

According to the report, the device will cost $169 (around £120) and there’ll be an optional charging dock that costs $49. Images show the device will be available in both black and white, while the report says it’ll go on sale on April 20.

Ahead of Sonos’ March 9 event, the leak reveals a speaker offering both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth playback, depending on whether you’re at home or on the move. The Roam, according to the report, will play nice with other Sonos multi-room speakers and soundbars around the home as part of a whole-home set-up.

If you are on Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to benefit from Apple’s AirPlay 2 functionality, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. A pair of Roam devices will also unlock stereo sound, just like Apple’s down HomePod speakers.

As with speakers like the UE Boom range, the device will boast a fully waterproof design. There’ll be 10 -ours of listening time from the battery, the report says. Given the company’s track record, we have little doubt this’ll be a fixture among the best Bluetooth speakers moving forward.

The Sonos Roam will join the Sonos Move, which was the company’s first speaker designed for use away from the mains adapter. Calling it portable would be kind, given the 3kg weight. At £399 it costs way more than rival devices too.

The Roam will redress the balance somewhat, it seems, with a speaker that can easily fit in the beach bag or picnic hamper at an affordable price point. We’re excited to see what Sonos reveals at next week’s event, with rumours also suggesting we might see the company’s first pair of headphones too.