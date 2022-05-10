 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Roam leaks in some standout new colours

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Rumours suggest that Sonos’ portable wireless speaker will be getting some new colour options in the not too distant future.

Sonos doesn’t seem to know how to keep a secret at the moment, as not only is everyone talking about the launch of the new Sonos Ray soundbar, which should feature a ‘Hey Sonos’ voice assistant, but that the Sonos Roam is getting an update to jazz up its appearance.

The Sonos subreddit is littered with posts of new colourways for the Sonos Roam that are expected to be announced soon, with many users commenting that a Chilean reseller, MusicWorld, was one of the first to leak the new colours.

Something Colourful Is Coming (the email says). I just hope it’s NOT just colour plastic Sonos Roams!!!! Ha! from sonos

At the time of writing there are no longer any posts or pictures of the portable speaker on the MusicWorld website, but the Sonos subreddit is littered with leaked images of the new colourways, with many users concluding that Sonos will release three new shades before the end of the week.

While there are no official names for the shades, the new colours look to be a blue-grey colour, as well as a pale red and olive green, which is a departure from the original black or white units the Sonos Roam launched in.

The new Sonos Roam soundbars in new colourways
Credit: Sonos/MusicWorld

Since the Roam is a portable speaker, there is more wiggle room for interesting and bold colourways. It’s also not clear if the new colourways will launch at the same price as the original Roam, which cost $169 / £159 / €179 when it first came out.

If you’re a Sonos subscriber you’d have likely received the same email, with the countdown set to end some time on Wednesday. Whether this alludes to when these speakers will be announced or when they will go on sale is unknown, though we will be sure to update this article once we have more information.

You might like…

Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
These are the FBI’s top online crimes

These are the FBI’s top online crimes

K.G. Orphanides 2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 look set to disappoint on the charging front

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 look set to disappoint on the charging front

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Motorola rumoured to be working on rollable smartphone

Motorola rumoured to be working on rollable smartphone

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
AirPods Pro 2 could arrive alongside iPhone 14

AirPods Pro 2 could arrive alongside iPhone 14

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Moto Razr 3 foldable could kill the legendary chin

Moto Razr 3 foldable could kill the legendary chin

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.