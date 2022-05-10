Sonos Roam leaks in some standout new colours

Rumours suggest that Sonos’ portable wireless speaker will be getting some new colour options in the not too distant future.

Sonos doesn’t seem to know how to keep a secret at the moment, as not only is everyone talking about the launch of the new Sonos Ray soundbar, which should feature a ‘Hey Sonos’ voice assistant, but that the Sonos Roam is getting an update to jazz up its appearance.

The Sonos subreddit is littered with posts of new colourways for the Sonos Roam that are expected to be announced soon, with many users commenting that a Chilean reseller, MusicWorld, was one of the first to leak the new colours.

At the time of writing there are no longer any posts or pictures of the portable speaker on the MusicWorld website, but the Sonos subreddit is littered with leaked images of the new colourways, with many users concluding that Sonos will release three new shades before the end of the week.

While there are no official names for the shades, the new colours look to be a blue-grey colour, as well as a pale red and olive green, which is a departure from the original black or white units the Sonos Roam launched in.

Credit: Sonos/MusicWorld

Since the Roam is a portable speaker, there is more wiggle room for interesting and bold colourways. It’s also not clear if the new colourways will launch at the same price as the original Roam, which cost $169 / £159 / €179 when it first came out.

If you’re a Sonos subscriber you’d have likely received the same email, with the countdown set to end some time on Wednesday. Whether this alludes to when these speakers will be announced or when they will go on sale is unknown, though we will be sure to update this article once we have more information.