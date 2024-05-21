Sonos Roam 2 speaker is a minor update with better Bluetooth controls

Sonos has announced the Roam 2, the second generation of its truly portable speaker, alongside the new Sonos Ace over-ear headphones.

While Sonos’ first ever pair of headphones will make the headlines, the revamped Roam 2 is more of a mild upgrade and arrives featuring simpler and more refined controls, and lighting-fast set-up. It’s also got a slightly more subtle design thanks to a monochromatic company logo.

Available for £179 from today, the Sonos Roam 2, now includes separate power and Bluetooth button, and the ability to connect with Bluetooth right out of the box before full set-up, for off-piste use.

That’s backed by a 10-hour battery life from a single charge and Sonos users will hope this stands the test of time a little more than the predecessor, which was criticised for deteriorating over time.

Outdoor use is aided by the IP67 dust and waterproof rating, which means it’ll withstand a significant encounter with the wet stuff.

For in home use, Wi-Fi controls and the ability to play nice with the rest of your Sonos speakers. However, the useful Automatic Trueplay technology for the best audio experience in the playback environment works over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

It’s available in Olive, Sunset, Wave, Black and White. Given this is quite the minor update and certainly not a fully-fledged sequel, it might be an idea to keep your eyes open for good deals on the original, 2021 Sonos Roam.