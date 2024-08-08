Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos reveals it’s delaying two product launches until app is fixed

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sonos has revealed that it is delaying the launch of two new products in order to focus on fixing its broken app.

During the audio company’s third quarter fiscal report, CEO Patrick Spence reflected on the impact of its bungled app revamp, despite better-than-expected revenue growth due to the successful launch of the Sonos Ace headphones.

Spence revealed that the success of his company’s new product has been “overshadowed by the problems that our customers and partners experienced as a result of the rollout of our new app, which in turn has required us to reduce our Fiscal 2024 guidance.”

The broken Sonos app has done more than merely hurt the company’s bottom line. Spence revealed that his company’s focus on fixing the app ahead of everything else had meant that two products had been held back, despite being ready to go to market in the fourth quarter.

He didn’t divulge what those two products were, but it’s possible to make an educated guess – or rather, two. One of these is almost certainly the next flagship Sonos soundbar, codenamed Lasso, which was tipped for launch later this year.

The second delayed product is tougher to pin down, but it could well be a rumoured set top box, which could rival the Apple TV 4K in the premium streaming device stakes.

Sonos rolled out its completely overhauled app on May 7, with customisation and personalisation at its heart. However, users quickly discovered a number of bugs, missing features, and general issues, prompting an apology from CEO Spence.

In this latest earnings call, Spence restated that “We have a clear action plan to address the issues caused by our app as quickly as possible”. The fact that the company seemingly won’t launch any new hardware until it’s fixed can only lend weight to those claims of urgency.

You might like…

iOS 18 video recording update lets you choose the soundtrack

iOS 18 video recording update lets you choose the soundtrack

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Disney Plus pairing password sharing crackdown with price hike

Disney Plus pairing password sharing crackdown with price hike

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One release finally nailed down

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 and Xbox One release finally nailed down

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
You won’t believe how affordable the OnePlus 11 is now

You won’t believe how affordable the OnePlus 11 is now

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Disney Plus announces another price hike along with some meagre extras

Disney Plus announces another price hike along with some meagre extras

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Google kills Chromecast, but support will continue

Google kills Chromecast, but support will continue

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words