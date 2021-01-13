Sonos’ subscription based Radio HD streaming service is expanding its horizons, bringing four new artist-curated stations from the likes of D’Angelo and FKA twigs.

After the successful launch of its Radio service, Sonos served up its premium Radio HD streaming service not long after. 2021 sees Radio HD expand its musical offerings with four new exclusive artist-curated stations from D’Angelo, FKA twigs, Björk and The Chemical Brothers, that aims to give listeners “exclusive” access to their latest inspirations and obsessions.

Up first is D’Angelo’s Feverish Fantazmagoria station that’s available today (January 13th). From there FKA twig’s main squeeze will go live on February 10th, followed by Björk’s station on February 24th, while The Chemical Brother’s Radio Chemical airs from March 2nd.

Non HD subscribers/listeners will be able to enjoy radio hours from the above artists that provides a glimpse into their interests and inspirations.

Also featuring on the ad-free version of the service is a dedicated hip-hop and R&B station called Blacksmith Radio. Hosted by industry veteran and artist manager Corey Smyth – who’s managed the likes of De La Soul, Vince Staples, Mos Def and Dave Chappelle – the show will bring listeners behind the scenes of his work, with exclusive interviews from his closest collaborators and plays of his favourite tracks.

And that’s not all that’s coming to the streaming service. Sonos Radio is expanding to offer original content and podcasts.

Object of Sound is a weekly music culture podcast hosted by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib that’ll dive into the stories surrounding music of the moment. The first three episodes will go up today (January 13th), featuring guests such as Jenna Wortham, Kimberly Drew, Sudan Archives, Jeff Tweedy and Open Mike Eagle. New episodes will drop every Friday (starting on January 15th), with the next guest set to be Moses Sumney. Object of Sound is available on Sonos Radio, Mixcloud and other podcast platforms.

Other shows include Black is Black, a monthly radio station hosted by DJ Lindsey that examines the impact black diaspora has had on modern music. That show premieres on February 4th (Sonos Radio/Mixcloud). Unsung is a bi-weekly show hosted by independent British music publication Crack Magazine, and will talk to contemporary artists about their musical heroes who never caught the spotlight. You can listen to that show on Sonos, Mixcloud and other podcast platforms now.

Sonos Sound System – Sonos Radio’s ad-free station – offers listeners the chance to discover artists, listen to stories behind the music and tune-in to artist-hosted Radio Hours. The list of contributors to Radio Hours in the coming weeks includes Tiwa Savage, Chris Stapleton, A$AP Ferg, Yola, Japanese Breakfast and Sun Ra Arkestra.

Artists already streaming on Sonos Radio, which includes the likes of Thom Yorke, Brittany Howard, Dolly Parton and Third Man Records, will be adding more radio shows and music to their stations.

Sonos Radio saw the brand enter into the streaming/radio space, with an experience built for and inspired by Sonos customers that offers more than 60,000 broadcast radio stations for free. Sonos Radio HD is the upgraded, ad-free version that expands the catalogue to include content in lossless CD-quality audio (16-bit/44.1kHz FLAC) for £7.99/month once the month free trial has elapsed.