Sonos ponders old app relaunch amidst layoffs

The new Sonos app is causing so many problems for the company, including recent layoffs, that it is reported to be considering the relaunch of its old app.

According to The Verge, Sonos executives have been mulling over the possibility of ditching the company’s troublesome new app altogether and simply re-releasing the previous app in its place.

Back on May 7th, Sonos rushed out the launch of a brand new app for its multi-room audio products. It hit the market in a patently unfinished state, and was riddled with bugs and missing features.

This has caused no end of trouble for the audio company, and has ultimately hit its bottom line hard. Just last week, it emerged that the company had delayed the launch of two new products in order to prioritise the fixing of its borked app.

One of those two products is almost certainly the company’s next flagship soundbar, while the other could well be a rumoured Apple TV 4K-like streaming box.

Fixing its new app is apparently costing the company between $20 and £30 million, according to CEO Patrick Spence. There’s fresh evidence that the company is taking drastic action to claw back some of that lost money.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Sonos had laid off 100 of its employees, representing 6 percent of its work force. The cuts have taken place across the company’s marketing, product and engineering, platform and infrastructure, and software quality departments.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time for the company, as it has just launched into a brand new product category with the Sonos Ace – its first ever set of premium headphones.