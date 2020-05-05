Sonos is set to release a number of new products imminently, including a new Dolby Atmos soundbar. Here’s what we know about the Sonos Playbar 2

The leaks have been coming thick and fast, and we’ve heard that a new Dolby Atmos capable soundbar will launch alongside a new Sub and Play:5. It’ll have eARC connection, a slicker design and likely all the other features we’ve come to expect from Sonos’ products.

So what do we know about the impending release of the Sonos Playbar 2? Read on to find out more.

Surface Playbar 2 release date

All the leaks and rumours suggest the release is fast approaching. The reveal of the new Playbar, Sub and Play:5 is thought to be May 6th.

More than likely, the Sonos Playbar 2 will go on sale in early June, coinciding with the launch of the S2 operating system.

Sonos Playbar 2 price

Sonos products are famous for retaining their price for as long as possible, rarely receiving price cuts.

The original Playbar had an RRP of £599, but considering the Playbar 2 will have Atmos, it could cost more. £599 would be the minimum, but it could cost a bit more than that.

Sonos Playbar 2 features

The Playbar launched a long time ago, all the way back in 2013, long before Dolby Atmos made its way to the home. The Playbar didn’t even have HDMI connections.

That’s left Sonos behind the curve, but this new soundbar should redress that. 9to5mac reported that it’ll have connectivity upgrades, which surely means it’ll come packing an eARC connection, as well as upfiring speakers to facilitate the height channels required for immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

Leaks of the Sonos Sub have revealed that they’ll be two finishes – black and white – and the Playbar 2 should be available in both those colour options.

Zatznotfunny leaked new images of the Playbar which indicate it’ll be cylindrical in shape, with touch controls in the middle and what appear to be speakers firing from out the edges. Wall-mounting or placement on a rack will be possible as well. A beta-tester has posted on Reddit that it’s around 45-inches in length, about 10-inches wider than the original Playbar.

Like every other recent Sonos product, we presume that Alexa and Google Assistant will be natively integrated into the device. Sonos Radio will be included, and we expect it’ll offer connectivity via Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2.

Would Bluetooth be an option? Possibly, but the likelihood of that is low. The Sonos Move only has Bluetooth as it’s designed to be a portable speaker.

We know there’s a new app inbound. It was announced alongside the S2 operating system and will be available to download in June. The new app will remember commonly-grouped rooms, and let the user send music to areas faster than the current app is able to do so. Only Sonos S2 products will be compatible with the app.

That’s everything we know about the Sonos Playbar 2, which we expect to be announced in the near future.

