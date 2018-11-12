Own a pair of Sonos Play:1 speakers, but found that your bookshelf isn’t the best location to be pumping out tunes? Then this is the early Black Friday 2018 UK deal is for you.

These Flexson floor stands provide the perfect platform for your speakers, holding your speakers 820mm high so your music can easily reach every corner of your room. What’s more, these stands smartly hide cables so your living room doesn’t look like a spider-web of dangling wires.

Amazon has knocked £32.25 off a pack of two Flexson floor stands, bringing the price down to £67.75. Only need the one stand? There’s also a Black Friday deal for a single Flexson Floorstand, lopping £21.99 off the original cost with a new bargain-tastic price of £38.

Unfortunately, we haven’t reviewed the Flexson floor stand, but here’s a 5-star Amazon review of the product by user ‘Got A Ukulele’:

“Good old Flexson – they know what they are doing. Sturdy, simple to put together and feel they are solidly holding the (Sonos) One Speakers. Great cable tidy solution on the back and rubber feet for hard floors or spikes for carpet. Just the ticket. Zero complaints.”

At the time of writing, 75% of the Amazon reviews have given the Flexson Floorstand a a 5-star rating, proving that this Sonos accessory is a hugely poplar item.

And if you’re yet to invest in a Sonos Play:1 speaker? There’s still no need to miss out on this deal. Amazon is currently offering the two Flexson Floorstands bundled with the Play:1 speaker for a total price of £216.75. Just scroll down to find it.

The Sonos Play:1 is definitely worth the buy, too, being one of our favourite wireless speakers that you can currently buy. We awarded the Sonos Play:1 speaker four-and-a-half stars in our own review. Here’s what we had to say on it:

“The Sonos Play:1 is the most accessible Sonos speaker. It offers all the convenience of its streaming brothers in a smaller, cheaper form.”

