Sonos is finally leaving the home with its first outdoor speaker

In its decade or so of pioneering multi-room audio and, more recently, home cinema solutions, Sonos has shown no desire to step foot outside of our abodes.

That changes today (well, sort of…) with the company’s first branded outdoor speaker, along with in-wall and in-ceiling solutions designed for use with the Sonos Amp, which is available globally today.

The passive outdoor speaker has been build for Sonos by a company called Sonance, as part of the new Architectural by Sonance range. It features a weather-proof design, which can withstand freezing weather, heat and UV rays, humidity and even salt water.

Available in April for $799 a pair, the speaker will finally enable users to bring their whole home audio experience to the great outdoors without the risk of weather damage.

Related: Sonos Beam review

The in-ceiling and in-wall speakers have also been made for Sonos by Sonance and are available later this month for $599 a pair. They can be painted to match the home aesthetic.

Naturally, they range will pair with the rest of the Sonos speakers in your home and will appear alongside them on the Sonos network. They support AirPlay 2 and the Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Tidal, and YouTube Music.

“Our goal was to create a solution optimised for installers, bringing the Sonos experience to architectural speakers for the first time,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence in a press release. “Sonance was the natural partner, sharing our passion for high quality, reliable sound solutions inside and outside the home.”

The launch comes amid rumours Sonos may also be considering a pair of wireless headphones. A Bloomberg report last month said the company is in the early stages of developing a pair of premium cans that could challenge the likes of Bose and B&W.

Will you be investing in the new range of Sonance-made speakers? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.