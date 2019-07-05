Sonos One Deal: Save a Whopping £50 with Amazon’s Bundle Offer

With a £42 saving, buy two Sonos One speakers for less in this Amazon multi-buy offer.

There is already a small discount on individual Sonos One speakers (£195 down from £199), but you can go one step further for a truly phenomenal deal.

The ideal time to pick up a pair of Sonos speakers if you’re looking to really optimise on a great sound around the home, you can now buy two of the speakers at a reduced rate. Place two of the Sonos One speakers into your Amazon basket and buy for just £348 instead of £390.

Sonos One speakers are an asset to your home sound system set-up. Build a greater sound with its dual Class-D amplifiers without sacrificing space, or an aesthetically pleasing home with the Sonos One’s sleek white or black casing options. They are also equipped with the ability to tune in and adjust to any given room’s acoustics for optimised audio quality.

Customise based on where and at what volume you want your audio output to be. Able to control through the Sonos smartphone app, the Sonos One also comes with Amazon’s AI, Alexa, built in, or, if you’d prefer, Google Assistant. This means you can also use voice commands in order to chop and change what’s playing. This is an especially useful feature of this later generation, meaning anyone can control what’s playing, rather than simply relying on having an app on your phone.

With the added bonus of AI assistance, we concluded in our review that the Sonos One speaker “isn’t just a great music player but the most flexible smart speaker, too.”

Build or expand your sound set-up today and you can pick up two powerful Sonos One speakers for just £348, granting you a saving of £42. For those out there that appreciate quality audio, it’s a bundle not to be missed.

