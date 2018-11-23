Big Black Friday discounts on Sonos One, Beam and Sub

Waiting for price drop on Sonos products? You’re in luck as the One, Beam and Sub have been reduced as part of Sonos Black Friday Deals.

Sonos rarely discounts its products, but Black Friday 2018 was too tempting with three of its leading speakers reduced in price.

The Sonos One speaker is £174 (from £199). The Sonos Beam falls from £399 to £349 and Sonos Sub gets the biggest reduction, down from £699 to £599.

We’re big fans of Sonos. They’ve consistently entertaining speakers. The Sonos One is much like the existing Play:1 in, but in a new form factor and boasting smart capabilities such as Alexa voice control.

The Beam compact soundbar does a “bit of everything and does it well”, with a performance that excels with music and movie soundtracks. It’s well-versed in smart features, with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri all supported from the get-go. The Sub has been around for several years and makes more sense as a purchase if you had an existing Sonos speaker to join it to, adding more add more beef to your sound in the process.

Sonos products command a high price and as we’ve mentioned, aren’t discounted often. But, this deal has knocked a fair bit off the One and Beam, both of which are relatively new. If you’re looking to finally jump aboard the Sonos bandwagon, this is a tempting deal.

