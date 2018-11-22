Sonos One, Beam and Sub discounted for Black Friday

Waiting for price drop on Sonos products? You’re in luck as the One, Beam and Sub have been reduced as part of Sonos Black Friday Deals.

Sonos rarely discounts its products, but Black Friday 2018 was clearly too tempting as it has reduced three of its leading speakers.

The Sonos One speaker is now £174 (from £199). The Sonos Beam, released just a few months ago, falls from £399 to £349 and Sonos Sub gets the biggest reduction of them all, down from £699 to £599.

We’re big fans of Sonos. They’ve consistently delivered speakers that produce an entertaining sound. The Sonos One is much like the existing Play:1 in performance terms, but adds smart capabilities such as Alexa voice control.

The Beam is a compact soundbar that does a “bit of everything and does it well”, boosting your TV sound with a performance that excels with music and movie soundtracks. Similar to the One speaker, its well-versed in smart features, with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri all supported. The Sub has been around for several years and would make more sense as a purchase if you had an existing Sonos speaker and wanted to add more beef to your sound. In that sense, the Sub delivers plenty of heft.

Sonos products command a higher price and as we’ve noted above, aren’t discounted often. But, this deal has knocked a fair bit off the One and Beam, both of which are relatively new. If you’re looking to finally jump aboard the Sonos bandwagon, this is a tempting deal.

