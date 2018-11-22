Sonos One, Beam and Sub discounted for Black Friday

Waiting for price drop on Sonos products? You’re in luck as the One, Beam and Sub have been reduced as part of Sonos Black Friday Deals.
Sonos rarely discounts its products, but Black Friday 2018 was clearly too tempting as it has reduced three of its leading speakers.
The Sonos One speaker is now £174 (from £199). The Sonos Beam, released just a few months ago, falls from £399 to £349 and Sonos Sub gets the biggest reduction of them all, down from £699 to £599.
Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In (Black)
Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In (Black)
Sonos' first soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control.
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
Sonos' first soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
SONOS SUB Wireless Subwoofer, Gloss Black
SONOS SUB Wireless Subwoofer, Gloss Black
A wireless sub that goes well with an accompanying Sonos speaker. Provides a healthy dose of bass if that's what you're looking for.
Related: Black Friday Bluetooth speaker Deals
We’re big fans of Sonos. They’ve consistently delivered speakers that produce an entertaining sound. The Sonos One is much like the existing Play:1 in performance terms, but adds smart capabilities such as Alexa voice control.
The Beam is a compact soundbar that does a “bit of everything and does it well”, boosting your TV sound with a performance that excels with music and movie soundtracks. Similar to the One speaker, its well-versed in smart features, with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri all supported. The Sub has been around for several years and would make more sense as a purchase if you had an existing Sonos speaker and wanted to add more beef to your sound. In that sense, the Sub delivers plenty of heft.
Sonos products command a higher price and as we’ve noted above, aren’t discounted often. But, this deal has knocked a fair bit off the One and Beam, both of which are relatively new. If you’re looking to finally jump aboard the Sonos bandwagon, this is a tempting deal.
Related: Sonos Black Friday
Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In (Black)
Sonos One – Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In (Black)
Sonos' first soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control.
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
Sonos' first soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
SONOS SUB Wireless Subwoofer, Gloss Black
SONOS SUB Wireless Subwoofer, Gloss Black
A wireless sub that goes well with an accompanying Sonos speaker. Provides a healthy dose of bass if that's what you're looking for.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday Chromecast
- Black Friday Tablets
- Amazon Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker - Black (Built-in GPS, Up to 21 days usage)
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker - Black (Built-in GPS, Up to 21 days usage)
A great Christmas present. A GPS fitness tracker for this price is an absolute steal.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.