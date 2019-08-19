Sonos Move: Pictures of Sonos’ first portable speaker leak

If you’ve been following our reviews of Sonos speakers over the years, you’ll know that historically we’ve been pretty impressed. Indeed, the brand is still top of our guide to the best multi-room speakers.

Where Sonos isn’t represented is on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, and that’s for one simple reason: the company hasn’t made a portable speaker. But that looks set to change, as pictures of a new device have leaked, via German site WinFuture.

Dubbed the Sonos Move, the leaked marketing images give a very clear look at the kind of thing we can expect.

It seems a handle is actually built into the back of the device, allowing the Sonos Move to be lifted free of its base station and making it truly portable. You’ll note there are charging points along the bottom, suggesting it charges when docked, but there’s also a USB-C port above there, if you need some extra juice for long days at the beach.

While these are the first clear leaks of what the Sonos Move will look like, a few precious nuggets of information had already leaked. A source familiar with the device’s functionality previously confided in The Verge that the Move has a button that switches between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi mode, and is bigger and wider than the Sonos One.

Crucially, the speaker will offer support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa – although not in Bluetooth mode when the source was asked. Bluetooth mode also prevents the speaker from being used via the Sonos app, behaving instead like a traditional Bluetooth speaker: you pair and play.

No word yet about its battery life, waterproof rating or the price, but if marketing images like the above are legitimate, then it’s a good bet that Sonos is gearing up for an imminent reveal. Given the company is hosting a press event on August 26, you can’t imagine we’ll have too long to wait to fill in these gaps.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer.

