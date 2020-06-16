Sonos Move gets new white edition and a welcome battery boost

Sonos has launched a new version of its first truly portable speaker, the Sonos Move, with a Lunar White finish now accompanying the standard black edition.

The new hue is accompanied by a software update which the audio giant says will deliver an extra hour of battery life. The company already promises 10 hours of battery life, so the update will be keep most folks going through a long summer’s day in the garden.

The new Sonos Move, released late last year, marks a departure from the company’s traditional focus on in-home and multi-room audio systems. While it still works within that context, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity to enable easy pairing on the go.

As expected, the Sonos Move offers big powerful sound and confident bass performance, while integrating Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2. As you’d expect it’s also compatible with the new Sonos S2 update. And the TruePlay tech that enables the Move to automatically adapt to new environments.

It’s IP56 protected, so will withstand the odd splash from the pool or the sky and also brings UV protection so should be able to withstand the hot summer days.

It is kinda large (240 x 160 x 126mm) and especially heavy at 3kg, so it does stretch the definition of portable (perhaps ‘outdoor’ would be better?). However, that didn’t stop our reviewer awarding the Sonos Move a mightily impressive 4.5/5 stars.

Kob Monney wrote: “The Sonos Move is an excellent first Bluetooth speaker from the company. It stretches the definition of a “portable” speaker somewhat, but it has all the features you’d expect from a Sonos product, including a fine sound. It isn’t cheap, though.”

The new Lunar White finish is available to pre-order now ahead of shipping from June 30. The price remains at $399/£399, which is a significant outlay for a battery-powered Bluetooth speaker.

