Sonos’ new If This Then That (IFTTT) feature is the best tech news of the day

Sonos multi-room speakers have always attracted the more tech-savvy music connoisseurs, and the latest third-party integration is almost guaranteed to delight those who like to infuse their tunes with a little tech wizardry.

The company has announced ITTT (If This Then That) integration as part of its Works With Sonos API program. The beta launch will allow Sonos speaker owners to combine musical playback with a near-limitless number of activities.

For example, if users have a smart lock on their front door, they’ll be able to link their Sonos system to begin playback whenever it’s unlocked. In another integration, music playback will automatically stop if a Nest Protect smoke alarm signals an emergency.

For those with a Ring doorbell, there’s an IFTTT recipe that’ll turn the music down whenever someone rings the bell. If you have Philips Hue bulbs, you can set up an button in IFTTT that’ll immediate dim the lights and begin playing your favourite playlist.

There’s also a neat recipe that’ll pause music whenever a phone call is answered. Likewise, you can even start a celebratory playlist when a Domino’s pizza is out for delivery, or stop the music when an Uber driver signals their arrival at your home.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Sonos wrote: “IFTTT has integrated hundreds of different smart home products, websites and content providers and with today’s beta launch, you can trigger your favorite songs and sounds on Sonos from millions of different IFTTT events.

“Now you can have Sonos start your favorite radio station when your Ring-enabled door unlocks after you get home, or play your special pizza song (you do have a special pizza song, don’t you?) when your Domino’s order goes out for delivery. Having a party? Set your lights and your music using Phillips Hue.”

Such is the nature of IFTTT, the number of recipes will grow significantly as members of the community go to work. We’re excited to see what they have in store.

Will you be diving into the Sonos IFTTT tools this weekend? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.