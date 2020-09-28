Sonos giving away Disney+ for new owners in time for the next Mandalorian

Sonos has made a deal with Disney+ to celebrate the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, streaming worldwide on 30 October. The partnership is designed to highlight the importance of high-quality audio for enjoying a series like The Mandalorian.

To help people get started, Sonos is offering people who buy a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc soundbar six months of free Disney+, provided they buy between 1 and 31 October 2020. Apparently, this is currently the only way in the UK to get any kind of free subscription to Disney Plus.

As The Mandalorian has a Dolby Atmos 3D soundtrack, arguably the best way to enjoy the series is with the Sonos Arc. However, just be aware that you’ll need a TV with Dolby Atmos support or one with HDMI eARC to get Dolby Atmos on the system. My guide on how to get Dolby Atmos on the Sonos Arc explains more.

Even without Atmos, the Beam (or Arc) are capable of delivering a powerful and engaging experience, particularly if you upgrade and add in a couple of speakers for the rear channels, or a Sub for extra bass. You can buy packages that come with all the speakers you need, all of which are included in the free Disney+ offer.

While the Disney+ offer is open to new owners only, for anyone with an existing Sonos system there’s a new Sonos Radio station in collaboration with the Mandalorian’s composer, Ludwig Göransson. Also responsible for the Tenet and Black Panther scores, Göransson’s station (Things That Stuck) will have songs that have inspired or influenced him.

You’ll also find this station home to the soundtrack for season 2 of the Mandalorian, alongside exclusive commentary that gives an insight into how the soundtrack was created. You’ll find Things That Stuck available in the Sonos app from 30 October alongside the launch of Mandalorian.

