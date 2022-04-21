 large image

Sonos ‘Fury’ set to be its first entry-level soundbar

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sonos is reportedly planning to launch its first ever affordable soundbar, which it plans to put on sale in June for just $249 (around £190).

According to a report from The Verge the company is launching an entry-level TV audio accessory, codenamed ‘Fury’ or Model S36 on June 7.

The design is depicted within render mock-ups (below) based on purported photos of the design, which will be available in black and white, the report says. It’ll sit beneath the existing Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sonos Arc soundbars offered by Sonos and will offer a form factor slightly more compact than the Beam.

Sonos Fury sound bar Leak
Image credit: The Verge

The report says there’ll be no Dolby Atmos or voice assistant functionality on board (there are no internal mics, the report says). It even says there’ll be no HDMI port to connect to the TV, let alone the eARC tech offered by HDMI 2.1 compatibility. According to the report, an optical cable will be relied on, which will still support 5.1 systems if you’ve got other speakers in your house.

Sources say that Sonos even expects some users will want to pair the ‘Fury’ soundbar with the Arc and plans to offer a vertical wall mount to help with supporting Dolby Atmos content. How this will work in practice remains to be seen as Sonos is yet to officially announce the product. The report says official details are likely to be revealed in the weeks to come.

Trusted Reviews has requested comment from Sonos on the leak, which is unlikely to please the audio company.

Sonos is continuing to broaden its product line following its longtime focus on multi-room audio solutions. The company has branched out into wireless speakers like the Roam and Move, while a recent acquisition suggests the company will be able to make smaller, and better sounding speakers sooner rather than later.

