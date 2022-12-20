 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos finally set to adopt Wi-Fi 6

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sonos will finally adopt the Wi-Fi 6 standard in its future speakers, according to fresh evidence.

Over on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, a listing for a Sonos device known only as the “S39” has appeared. A glance at the specs for this new speaker reveals support for frequencies in the 6GHz range, which essentially serves as confirmation that the enhanced form of Wi-Fi 6, known as Wi-Fi 6E, forms part of the package.

As great as they all sound, support for the newer, faster Wi-Fi 6 standard has been a notable omission from Sonos speakers released in recent years.

Another interesting spec is Bluetooth connectivity, which you don’t typically see from regular wired Sonos speakers. Only portable speakers like the Sonos Move have included this provision in the past.

That’s particularly interesting because this FCC listing is widely tipped to be the Sonos Optimo 2, a new high-end wired speaker.

Previous reports have suggested that the Optimo 2 will feature a unique angled design supporting multi-directional drivers and Dolby Atmos. Those reports mentioned that this would be the first Sonos home speaker to support Bluetooth, so it appears as iff all the pieces are falling into place.

Interestingly, as reported by Zatznotfunny, a second Sonos speaker has also appeared via Canada’s regulatory body. It’s not know that the device dubbed “S41” will be, but there’s some speculation that it could be a sister device within the Optimo range, or else a full blown replacement for the Sonos One.

You might like…

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best outdoor speakers 2022: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2022: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Sonos Ray Review

Sonos Ray Review

David Ludlow 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.