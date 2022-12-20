Sonos finally set to adopt Wi-Fi 6

Sonos will finally adopt the Wi-Fi 6 standard in its future speakers, according to fresh evidence.

Over on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website, a listing for a Sonos device known only as the “S39” has appeared. A glance at the specs for this new speaker reveals support for frequencies in the 6GHz range, which essentially serves as confirmation that the enhanced form of Wi-Fi 6, known as Wi-Fi 6E, forms part of the package.

As great as they all sound, support for the newer, faster Wi-Fi 6 standard has been a notable omission from Sonos speakers released in recent years.

Another interesting spec is Bluetooth connectivity, which you don’t typically see from regular wired Sonos speakers. Only portable speakers like the Sonos Move have included this provision in the past.

That’s particularly interesting because this FCC listing is widely tipped to be the Sonos Optimo 2, a new high-end wired speaker.

Previous reports have suggested that the Optimo 2 will feature a unique angled design supporting multi-directional drivers and Dolby Atmos. Those reports mentioned that this would be the first Sonos home speaker to support Bluetooth, so it appears as iff all the pieces are falling into place.

Interestingly, as reported by Zatznotfunny, a second Sonos speaker has also appeared via Canada’s regulatory body. It’s not know that the device dubbed “S41” will be, but there’s some speculation that it could be a sister device within the Optimo range, or else a full blown replacement for the Sonos One.