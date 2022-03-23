Sonos could be developing a new operating system

Sonos could have a brand new operating system in the works, if the company’s hiring plans are any indication.

Sonos has been recruiting multiple workers to help develop its “Home Theater OS” project, according to a report by Protocol.

Roles that have been created include a “UX Lead – Next Generation Home Theater Experience” to deliver a “next generation content delivery experience” across mobile, TV, tablet and remote.

Sonos is also hiring a “Principal Platform Product Manager” with Android TV experience to develop an OS and media platform roadmap, and a “Head of Partnerships, Home Theatre”, who will “play a pivotal role in connecting users to the content and services they love with Sonos quality experiences they’ve come to expect”.

The latter role was also shared by chief innovation officer Nick Millington on LinkedIn, with the exec writing, “I’m working on a new home theater project and looking for a partnering executive to help. If you have experience leading partnering and business development in a streaming media-related field (audio, video, games, sports, music, news, movies, TV, news, podcasts) I’d love to talk to you”.

According to multiple anonymous sources speaking to Protocol, these listings come after Sonos has considered various ways to play a bigger role in TV streaming, so its possible the speaker maker could take its business in this direction with its new hires.

Options explored in the past have included partnering with smart TV manufacturers to ship TVs with Sonos speakers built-in, and transforming Sonos soundbars into media players that can support smart TV apps, as a handful of the brand’s rivals have tried in the past.

As of right now, it isn’t clear what exactly Sonos Home Theater OS will look like.

However, all of the above job listings were posted in the last two weeks (some as recently as four days ago), so it seems safe to assume we won’t see the finished product in the immediate future.

Trusted Reviews has reached out to Sonos for comment and will update this story when we receive a response.