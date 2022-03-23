 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos could be developing a new operating system

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Sonos could have a brand new operating system in the works, if the company’s hiring plans are any indication. 

Sonos has been recruiting multiple workers to help develop its “Home Theater OS” project, according to a report by Protocol

Roles that have been created include a “UX Lead – Next Generation Home Theater Experience” to deliver a “next generation content delivery experience” across mobile, TV, tablet and remote. 

Sonos is also hiring a “Principal Platform Product Manager” with Android TV experience to develop an OS and media platform roadmap, and a “Head of Partnerships, Home Theatre”, who will “play a pivotal role in connecting users to the content and services they love with Sonos quality experiences they’ve come to expect”. 

The latter role was also shared by chief innovation officer Nick Millington on LinkedIn, with the exec writing, “I’m working on a new home theater project and looking for a partnering executive to help. If you have experience leading partnering and business development in a streaming media-related field (audio, video, games, sports, music, news, movies, TV, news, podcasts) I’d love to talk to you”. 

According to multiple anonymous sources speaking to Protocol, these listings come after Sonos has considered various ways to play a bigger role in TV streaming, so its possible the speaker maker could take its business in this direction with its new hires. 

Options explored in the past have included partnering with smart TV manufacturers to ship TVs with Sonos speakers built-in, and transforming Sonos soundbars into media players that can support smart TV apps, as a handful of the brand’s rivals have tried in the past. 

As of right now, it isn’t clear what exactly Sonos Home Theater OS will look like. 

However, all of the above job listings were posted in the last two weeks (some as recently as four days ago), so it seems safe to assume we won’t see the finished product in the immediate future. 

Trusted Reviews has reached out to Sonos for comment and will update this story when we receive a response.

You might like…

Best TV 2022: What are the best TVs to buy?

Best TV 2022: What are the best TVs to buy?

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best Soundbar 2022: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2022: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.