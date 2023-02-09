 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos CEO takes a pop at audio efforts of Google, Amazon, and Apple

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has offered a withering assessment of rival audio efforts from the major tech players, which would include Amazon, Google, and Apple.

The executive was speaking at Sonos’s Q1 2023 earnings call when he picked up on the fact (via The Verge) that he had “seen some of the traditional players go heavy discounting”. He said that this was a trend that his company had “always fought against and don’t really believe in”.

Spence then took a direct swipe at “the big tech players”, noting that “we just haven’t seen them active and we haven’t seen them, you know, doing anything interesting.”

Spence was clearly referring to Amazon, Google, and Apple – three major tech players who each compete with Sonos in the smart/multi-room speaker market.

We haven’t seen anything new from Amazon or Google on the speaker front for quite some time. Apple, meanwhile, just launched a new HomePod that looks suspiciously like the model it launched – and swiftly culled – a couple of years ago.

Indeed, Spence directly referenced Apple’s new product when he said “We never want to get overconfident in these things, but you know, even seeing what’s emerged, you know, recently, from Apple, I could not be more excited or confident about the product roadmap we have and our ability to take more and more of that $96 billion [global audio market]”.

Recent reports have suggested that Sonos is gearing up to launch two new spatial audio-centric speakers under the names Era 300 and Era 100. They’re apparently primed to battle the influx of smart speakers onto the brand’s traditional turf.

You might like…

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Sonos Move Review

Sonos Move Review

Kob Monney 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.