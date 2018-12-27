Sonos Post-Boxing Day Deals: Sonos Beam now at its Lowest Price Yet

Sonos Post-Boxing Day Deals: The Boxing Day Sale is still on going and there’s time to nab some amazing offers on Sonos devices, including the Sonos Beam for just £329 – the lowest price yet.

Out of the all the Sonos offers that can be found right now, none are quite so alluring as the incredible £70 discount to be had on the Sonos Beam, which received a full 10/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, making it the lowest price the soundbar has ever been.

What’s more, each purchase also comes with a two-year warranty (giving you peace of mind for the foreseeable future) and nine months of Deezer Premium absolutely free, allowing you to really put the Sonos Beam to the test with access to over 53 million tracks. Deezer Premium traditionally costs £9.99 a month, so you’re nearly saving an additional £90 in the process. Talk about a bargain.

Boasting a compact design that doesn’t compromise on features, the Sonos Beam is simply one of the best smart soundbars that money can buy. In our Sonos Beam review, we wrote: “This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks. It fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multiroom speakers, and it has no problem fulfilling its promise of controlling TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices. Integrated Alexa support works as well on the Sonos Beam as it does on Amazon’s own Echo products.”

If you’re happy with the soundbar you already have and are just interested in a new speaker for listening to music, then there are plenty of other deals to be had on Sonos products. For instance, the fantastic Sonos Play:5 – with its TruePlay feature designed to calibrate specifically to the acoustics of any given room – has received a £50 price drop in the sales.

To see how you could save across the range of Sonos’ high-end speakers, just take a look below.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

