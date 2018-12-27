Sonos Post-Boxing Day Deals: Sonos Beam now at its Lowest Price Yet

Sonos Post-Boxing Day Deals: The Boxing Day Sale is still on going and there’s time to nab some amazing offers on Sonos devices, including the Sonos Beam for just £329 – the lowest price yet.
Out of the all the Sonos offers that can be found right now, none are quite so alluring as the incredible £70 discount to be had on the Sonos Beam, which received a full 10/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, making it the lowest price the soundbar has ever been.
What’s more, each purchase also comes with a two-year warranty (giving you peace of mind for the foreseeable future) and nine months of Deezer Premium absolutely free, allowing you to really put the Sonos Beam to the test with access to over 53 million tracks. Deezer Premium traditionally costs £9.99 a month, so you’re nearly saving an additional £90 in the process. Talk about a bargain.
Related: Now TV Deals – Up to 50% off your favourite movies
Boasting a compact design that doesn’t compromise on features, the Sonos Beam is simply one of the best smart soundbars that money can buy. In our Sonos Beam review, we wrote: “This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks. It fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multiroom speakers, and it has no problem fulfilling its promise of controlling TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices. Integrated Alexa support works as well on the Sonos Beam as it does on Amazon’s own Echo products.”
If you’re happy with the soundbar you already have and are just interested in a new speaker for listening to music, then there are plenty of other deals to be had on Sonos products. For instance, the fantastic Sonos Play:5 – with its TruePlay feature designed to calibrate specifically to the acoustics of any given room – has received a £50 price drop in the sales.
To see how you could save across the range of Sonos’ high-end speakers, just take a look below.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.
Best Sonos deals – Currys
Best Currys PC World Sonos Deals
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar – Black w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar – Black w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
The Beam comes with five speakers that provide excellent sound, high-res audio support and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium.
Sonos Play:5 Wireless Smart Multi-Room Speaker – Black
Sonos Play:5 Wireless Smart Multi-Room Speaker – Black
Bringing some serious bass and a system that can adapt to the acoustics of each new room it's placed in, the Sonos Play:5 is not to be messed with, and it can be yours for £50 less this Boxing Day Sale. It also comes with a two-year warranty.
Sonos Play:3 Wireless Smart Multi-Room Speaker – White w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Sonos Play:3 Wireless Smart Multi-Room Speaker – White w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Who said Sonos products have to be expensive? With the Sonos Play:3, you're getting one of the best smart speakers out there for less than £200, leaving you with an extra £50 in your pocket. It also comes with a two-year warranty.
Best Sonos deals – Amazon
Best Amazon Sonos Deals
Sonos One Black w/ 60 day Audible trial
Sonos One Black w/ 60 day Audible trial
The newer edition to the Sonos family might be small but it's crammed with features. This has Amazon Alexa voice controls onboard, is battery powered for mobility and can be paired with another for a stereo system setup.
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
One of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
Sonos Play:1 White
Sonos Play:1 White
Snap up the Sonos baby of the wired speaker family to fit anywhere you need it. Get the same impressive sound, only in a smaller package. Amazon Alexa devices can be used to voice control this speaker and Trueplay tuning means it'll self-adjust for the ultimate sound wherever you place it – including wall mounting.
SONOS PLAY:5
SONOS PLAY:5
The Sonos smart speaker perfect for larger rooms with classic big Sonos sound. If you have two, these can be paired as a stereo set and sat vertically for wider sound.
SONOS PLAYBASE Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base, White
SONOS PLAYBASE Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base, White
Playbases are a great, space-saving way to bolster the sound of your TV. This brilliant Sonos model has the bonus of hooking into the rest of your Sonos system.
Best Sonos deals – John Lewis
Best John Lewis Sonos Deals
Sonos Playbar Home Cinema Sound Bar
Sonos Playbar Home Cinema Sound Bar
The original Sonos soundbar remains an excellent home cinema option. It’s currently cheaper at John Lewis than it is on Amazon, and you get a 2 year guarantee too.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Best Amazon Deals
- Best Currys PC World Deals
- Best Now TV Deals
- Best Argos Deals
- Best Amazon Echo Deals
For more Boxing Day deals, follow us @TrustedDealsUK on Twitter.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.