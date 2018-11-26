Sonos Cyber Monday Deals: Sonos don’t always receive significant price drops, but for Cyber Monday there are a number of deals for its range of critically acclaimed speakers.

It’s not by sheer luck that Sonos has become the leading brand of multi-room speakers, but the company’s consistent output of quality products has resulted in Sonos speakers being one of the most sought after devices during the Cyber Monday deals extravaganza.

Buying the best doesn’t come cheap of course, with some of Sonos’ speakers costing as much as £699 – hence why they’re such a popular product during the sale season.

Sonos Cyber Monday

The Sonos Cyber Monday has now kicked off, and there are now a host of savings on the excellent Sonos Beam smart soundbar, the compact yet powerful Sonos One speaker, and the bass-thumping Sonos Sub. All of these are available as part of Amazon Cyber Monday and you can find them below.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best Sonos deals – Amazon

Best Sonos deals – John Lewis

Best John Lewis Sonos Deals Sonos Playbar Home Cinema Sound Bar The original Sonos soundbar remains an excellent home cinema option. It’s currently cheaper at John Lewis than it is on Amazon, and you get a 2 year guarantee too.

Best Sonos deals – Currys

Best Currys Sonos Deals Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar - Black w/ 9 months Deezer Premium The Beam comes with five speakers that provide excellent sound, high-res audio support and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium.

