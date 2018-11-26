Sonos Cyber Monday Deals: Sonos don’t always receive significant price drops, but for Cyber Monday there are a number of deals for its range of critically acclaimed speakers.
It’s not by sheer luck that Sonos has become the leading brand of multi-room speakers, but the company’s consistent output of quality products has resulted in Sonos speakers being one of the most sought after devices during the Cyber Monday deals extravaganza.
Buying the best doesn’t come cheap of course, with some of Sonos’ speakers costing as much as £699 – hence why they’re such a popular product during the sale season.
The Sonos Cyber Monday has now kicked off, and there are now a host of savings on the excellent Sonos Beam smart soundbar, the compact yet powerful Sonos One speaker, and the bass-thumping Sonos Sub. All of these are available as part of Amazon Cyber Monday and you can find them below.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.
Best Sonos deals – Amazon
Sonos One Black w/ 60 day Audible trial
The newer edition to the Sonos family might be small but it's crammed with features. This has Amazon Alexa voice controls onboard, is battery powered for mobility and can be paired with another for a stereo system setup.
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
One of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
SONOS SUB Wireless Subwoofer, Gloss Black
A wireless sub that goes well with an accompanying Sonos speaker. Provides a healthy dose of bass if that's what you're looking for.
Sonos Play:1 White
Snap up the Sonos baby of the wired speaker family to fit anywhere you need it. Get the same impressive sound, only in a smaller package. Amazon Alexa devices can be used to voice control this speaker and Trueplay tuning means it'll self-adjust for the ultimate sound wherever you place it – including wall mounting.
SONOS PLAY:5
The Sonos smart speaker perfect for larger rooms with classic big Sonos sound. If you have two, these can be paired as a stereo set and sat vertically for wider sound.
SONOS PLAYBASE Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base, White
Playbases are a great, space-saving way to bolster the sound of your TV. This brilliant Sonos model has the bonus of hooking into the rest of your Sonos system.
Best Sonos deals – John Lewis
Best John Lewis Sonos Deals
Sonos Playbar Home Cinema Sound Bar
The original Sonos soundbar remains an excellent home cinema option. It’s currently cheaper at John Lewis than it is on Amazon, and you get a 2 year guarantee too.
Best Sonos deals – Currys
Best Currys Sonos Deals
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar - Black w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
The Beam comes with five speakers that provide excellent sound, high-res audio support and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium.
