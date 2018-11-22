Sonos Black Friday: You can now save big on Sonos One, Beam and Sub

Sonos Black Friday Deals: Sonos’ range of critically acclaimed speaker always receive significant price drops around Black Friday, and we expect this year to be no different.

It’s not by sheer luck that Sonos has become the leading brand of multi-room speakers, but the company’s consistent output of quality products has resulted in Sonos speakers being one of the most sought after devices during the Black Friday deals extravaganza.

Buying the best doesn’t come cheap of course, with some of Sonos’ speakers costing as much as £699 – hence why they’re such a popular product during the sale season.

The Sonos Black Friday has now kicked off, and there are now a host of savings on the excellent Sonos Beam smart soundbar, the compact yet powerful Sonos One speaker, and the bass-thumping Sonos Sub. All of these are available as part of Amazon Black Friday and you can find them below.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best Sonos deals – Amazon

Best Sonos deals – John Lewis

Best John Lewis Sonos Deals Sonos Playbar Home Cinema Sound Bar The original Sonos soundbar remains an excellent home cinema option. It’s currently cheaper at John Lewis than it is on Amazon, and you get a 2 year guarantee too.

Best Sonos deals – Currys

Best Currys Sonos Deals Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar - Black w/ 9 months Deezer Premium An awesome new soundbar with five speakers providing excellent sound, high-res audio support, and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium.

