Sonos announces limited edition Beastie Boys Play:5

Sonos has announced a limited edition, Beastie Boys themed version of its Play:5 speaker.

To celebrate the release of the new Beastie Boys memoir, Sonos has teamed up with the band and San Francisco artist Barry McGee to create a limited edition design for its Play:5 speaker.

It’s not the first time Sonos has commissioned a limited edition speaker, teaming up with Blue Note Records to create a dark blue version of the Play:1.

The new design sees the words Beastie Boys scrawled across the speaker’s grille in large red typeface. McGee said that he wanted to reference “intricate wordplay and evolutionary identity associated with an ever-changing artist”, taking the speaker’s clean, contemporary design and creating a pattern that “disrupts the front of the speaker, but still complements it”.

Otherwise this is very much the Play:5 speaker we know and love, with its classy design, great sound and intuitive features. All proceeds from its sale will go to the Peace Sisters and Little Kids Rock charities on behalf of the Adam Yauch foundation.

The limited edition speaker makes its debut during the Beastie Boys Book: Live and Direct tour that starts on October 29th with shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London. The speaker goes on sale in December for $499, available from the Sonos website and worldwide retailers.

