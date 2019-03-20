The sensational Sonos Beam is down to just £299 in this one day only eBay deal

If you’re fixing to seriously upgrade your TV’s audio, the Sonos Beam is one of our top picks. If you act fast you can pick one up for a bargain £299 courtesy of eBay’s one-day promotion.

Modern TVs have gotten sleeker and more attractive, but that’s brought one serious pitfall. It’s more often than not at the expense of big booming sound. The good news is that soundbars like the Sonos Beam can seriously improve your home cinema experience. Better yet, you can bag one for £100 off the original RRP courtesy of eBay’s 15% off promotion but only until 8PM tonight (March 20).

So why do we love the Sonos Beam so much? First off, it’s much more than just a soundbar. This being Sonos, it plays nicely with the company’s entire range of multiroom speakers, so you can have music playing everywhere in your house through other Sonos speakers. You can even have the TV’s audio playing in other rooms, perfect if you need to keep tabs on the footie commentary while getting on with other things.

Then there’s the built in Alexa support. This soundbar packs in Amazon’s famous digital assistant, letting you do everything from up the volume to controlling your smart home or simply checking the weather. All of Alexa’s best skills are here to make your life easier. Google Assistant support is also in the pipeline if you prefer.

Of course, the sound quality is also phenomenal and a big step up from your TV’s built-in speakers. Perfect if those explosions aren’t cutting it or you find it difficult to hear the dialogue during your favourite shows.There’s nothing worse than watching a big blockbuster with disappointing audio.

You can also optionally pair the Sonos Beam with a set of rear speakers like two Sonos Play:1s or Sonos One speakers for full surround sound. Throw in a Sonos Sub subwoofer and you’ve got full 5.1. But even without these extras the Sonos Beam sounds fantastic.

Trending: Samsung Galaxy S10 | Huawei P30

The Sonos Beam is also a real looker, coming in a compact design available in either white or black to match your decor. We gave the Sonos Beam a rare perfect 10/10 score in our review, which pretty much says everything you need. But to summarise, our review concluded:

“This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks. It fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multiroom speakers, and it has no problem fulfilling its promise of controlling TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices. Integrated Alexa support works as well on the Sonos Beam as it does on Amazon’s own Echo products.”

Now that the Sonos Beam is down to a bargainous £299, there’s no excuse for settling for sub-par sound.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.