Sonos acquires Bluetooth specialist to help build its first headphones

Sonos has acquired a Bluetooth audio specialist as it prepares to launch its first ever set of headphones.

The multi-room audio company has acquired T2 Software, a Kentucky-based startup that specialises in Bluetooth LE Audio, and more specifically on the implementation of the Bluetooth LC3 audio codec. This new standard will supply higher quality audio over Bluetooth without hitting battery life too hard.

This is known to be a major concern for Sonos. Last week we reported on the news that Sonos was looking into Wi-Fi as a potential medium for its first set of headphones.

Bluetooth traditionally lacks the bandwidth to carry lossless audio, while Wi-Fi isn’t sufficiently energy efficient to carry the audio signal for a compact portable device over a prolonged period.

Interestingly, the Bluetooth LC3 codec is also capable of sending out out multiple synchronised audio streams to headphones, which can make for better stereo pairing and superior voice assistant performance. It’s also possible to stream the same music to multiple sets of headphones with Bluetooth LC3 – all of which sounds like something a company known for its multi-room audio expertise might want to implement into its first set of cans.

With T2 Software onboard, Protocol claims that Sonos could be ready to launch its Bluetooth headphones debut later this year.

Sonos has been building out its portable audio expertise for some years now. Towards the end of 2021, it emerged that the company had quietly taken the reigns of British-based earphones company RHA Audio.

