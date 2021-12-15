Sonic the Hedgehog speeding onto Tesla cars

The original Sonic the Hedgehog game is coming to a Tesla car near you, it’s been confirmed.

Sega has announced an official “Sonic the Hedgehog x Tesla Partnership” that will see the original smash hit Sega Mega Drive/Genesis platformer coming to Tesla’s in-car gaming console. It’ll be available on all Tesla models.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also taken to Twitter to announce the good news. He did so by replying to his own previous tweet likening US Senator Bernie Sanders to Sonic arch-enemy, Dr. Robotnik, because of course he did.

According to Sega, the game will be playable “via the built-in display screen in conjunction with a handheld controller connected through the car’s USB ports”.

There’s no time frame on when Sonic the Hedgehog will be made available across the Tesla fleet. But that blue hedgehog doesn’t like to hang around.

If you’re wondering how it came to pass that it was possible to play video games in a car, Tesla first launched the ability to play emulated Atari games in its cars in 2018. The likes of Pole Position, Tempest and Missile Command rolled out with version 9.0 of the Tesla software, the former being playable with the host car’s steering wheel.

This was followed by the launch of the Tesla Arcade app in 2019, which opened up the possibility of playing more modern games on Tesla’s in-car system. An early highlight of this was the availability of Cuphead, the fiendishly difficult and utterly gorgeous indie platformer.

The availability of Sonic the Hedgehog fills the space in between those two releases. It’s a retro release alright, dating all the way back to 1991. But its slick golden-era platformer action is several steps advanced from those initial Atari offerings.