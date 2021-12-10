Sonic Frontiers is a 3D game with Breath of the Wild vibes

SEGA unveiled Sonic Frontiers during the Games Award 2021 show, with a new trailer showing the iconic blue hedgehog roaming around in a gorgeous 3D world.

We couldn’t help but get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes when watching the trailer, as it gave us some beautiful shots of various environments, from strange stone structures in a meadow to a huge lake with a waterfall in the background. It’s a drastic change to some of the helter-skelter urban level designs in previous Sonic games.

The new trailer unfortunately didn’t offer much information concerning gameplay or story, but the official website has given us a little synopsis of what this game’s all about. It reads:

“An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!”

It’s safe to say Sonic the Hedgehog hasn’t been hugely successful with his previous 3D outings, with the most recent being Sonic Forces which launched back in 2017. But we’re hoping this will be a turning point for the SEGA mascot.

Sonic Frontiers will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch during the 2022 holiday season.

Sadly, there’s still no sign of a new 2D Sonic game to succeed Sonic Mania. Previous reports have suggested that a Sonic Mania sequel was scrapped in the years following the original’s release. While we can’t know for sure whether this is accurate, the lack of any announcement during the Games Awards 2021 is hardly reassuring.

We gave Sonic Mania a 4 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2017. In our verdict we said: “If you’ve been waiting for Sonic to become relevant for some time, you don’t have to wait anymore. Mania has righted all those wrongs and then some. Sonic Mania is the best game in the franchise for years and reminds you why he managed to hit such heights to begin with.”

But while a Sonic Mania sequel is unlikely to be revealed any time soon, we at least have a new 3D outing for the blue hedgehog to look forward to.