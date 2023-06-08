Sonic and friends are back in 2D and what’s old is new again

Sonic The Hedgehog is going back to his roots with a new side-scrolling platformer that looks to once again recapture the magic of the original series.

Sonic Superstars has been announced during the Summer Game Fest and looks to combine the 2D gameplay of old with 3D graphics.

The ‘Announce’ trailer revealed today shows Sonic will be joined by old friends and foes including Tails, Knuckles and Amy. It also seems pals will be able to team up for four-way co-op. It sounds like it might be necessary, given Dr. Robotnik is also back and looking more fearsome than ever before.

Judging by the trailer, we’ll see reimagined looks at some familiar zones, along with those classic characters. Sonic himself will acquire some new gravity defying abilities and powers.

“Sonic and friends are back with an all-new look! Join Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose on an adventure that takes “classic” to another level. Team up with friends, master new powers from the Chaos Emeralds, and speed through all brand-new zones on your way to take down Dr. Eggman (and co)!” the game description reads.

Sega is promising “new thrills and classic feels” and we’re on board for it. Sonic Superstars will be available on PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam. It’ll be up for grabs autumn on all those platforms. Anyone signing up will get access to an exclusive Amy Rose skin.

It’s already been a pretty big year for Sonic with the launch of the 3D Sonic Frontiers back in November. Now, fans of the original style will be able to go back to the 16-bit basics.