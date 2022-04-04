 large image

Someone put an iPhone’s Lightning port on an Android phone

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Someone finally did it, they put an iPhone Lightning port on an Android Samsung phone. Here’s what it looks like.

From the mind that created ‘the world’s first USB-C iPhone‘ comes what is likely the world’s first-ever Samsung Galaxy A51 with a Lightning port.

Robotics engineer Ken Pillonel (via YouTube) has managed to attach a Lighting port onto an Android phone, with his video teaser giving us just a small glance at the phone.

We can see that the phone looks sleek, with the Lighting port subtly sitting where the USB-C port would have been. Pillonel also shows off the charging capabilities, seemingly using the same Lighting charger to charge an iPhone X before moving onto the Samsung Galaxy.

Since Lightning cables only work with Apple products, Pillonel would have had to trick the connected cable into thinking that it was attaching to a piece of Apple hardware, rather than something developed by Samsung.

It will be interesting to see how the engineer pulled this off, especially since the new port does not look out of place and sits flush to the phone, as the previous port would have.

Pillonel does mention that this experiment was for fun and a tongue in cheek nod to the ongoing debate over USB-C ports on Apple products and vice versa.

We recommend that you don’t try this at home, with Pillonel also mentioning that he doesn’t expect anyone ‘in their right mind’ to try and do this to their own device.

To watch the teaser clip of how he put this new phone together, check out the original YouTube video just below:

Trusted Take

While we don’t expect to see a Lightning port on any Android phones in the future, I would expect to see Apple turning to USB-C sooner rather than later.

Even though some devices have made the switch, such as the iPad Pro (2021), the latest iPhone 13 lineup has been strictly Lightning, even though USB-C is now quite common.

While most Android users likely won’t need a Lightning port, many Apple users may want to connect to more peripherals and join the ubiquitous USB-C sphere out of convenience.

I can only hope that the iPhone 14 lineup will make this change, though it is nice to see what the world would have looked like if everyone made the move over to Lightning, even if it will never happen.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
