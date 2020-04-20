Someone has already tried to buy the Alienware Concept UFO

CES 2020 in Las Vegas saw the unveiling of the Alienware Concept UFO – and it got quite a reception. Whether you’re eager to get your hands on it or simply wonder whether it will see the light of day, one person decided to take it a step further.

I spoke to Eduardo Goyanes, global messaging and GTM lead for Alienware, and Kevin Turchin, engineering technologist in the advanced solutions team at Dell, about the reception the Concept UFO had gotten, asking: What’s some of the best and most interesting Concept UFO feedback you’ve had from customers? Kevin Turchin revealed there was one extremely eager punter:

“At CES, we had someone take out their wallet and try to offer some cash and take one away. So that was probably one of the funniest things that happened.”

Despite the kind offer, Concept UFO’s likely #1 fan will have to wait just like the rest of us. Turchin continued, explaining the encouragement they’d gained from reactions:

“I think it’s just the demand of people letting us know we are headed in a good direction, that we’re onto something. There’s definitely a lot of … comments of … ‘I want it’, ‘I want it now’, ‘I want it yesterday’, as a designer, that’s what you love to hear.”

Eduardo Goyanes then detailed his experience with both social media and more intimate face-to-face feedback:

“I hear a lot of comments on Twitter as well. All people asking us: when is it coming out? And, there is definitely a huge desire for this – which is incredibly exciting. When I see gamers holding it and the degree of excitement and “wow” in their faces – they just instantly smile when they see it – that is incredibly exciting to be a part of that.”

This is the third of a series of articles stemming from my interview with Global Messaging and GTM Lead for Alienware Eduardo Goyanes and Engineering Technologist in the Advanced Solutions Team at Dell Kevin Turchin.

Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for the full transcription of the interview, featuring a question that Alienware just isn't yet ready to answer.

