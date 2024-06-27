Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Some of the best Xbox games are coming to a Fire TV Stick near you

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to select Amazon Fire TV devices, giving gamers the opportunity to play Game Pass titles over the web.

The new Xbox app for select Fire TV devices is arriving in 25 countries, including the UK. It opens up hundreds of cloud compatible games for Game Pass Ultimate members. Starting from July, gamers will be able to play Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and other hit titles from the library.

Significantly, later this year, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be the first game from the series to be a day one Game Pass release. It’s not clear yet whether it’ll be cloud gaming compatible from the get-go, but the ability to play a mainline Call of Duty game on a Fire TV device would be a landmark to say the least.

Gamers will need one of the newer Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Naturally, a Bluetooth controller will be required to complete the ensemble.

“We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favourite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re excited to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so customers can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Fire TV and Alexa.

“Now customers have even more ways to play the games they love, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth controller, and Game Pass Ultimate membership.”

Microsoft is aiming to bring Game Pass to as many screens as possible, as part of its Xbox Everywhere initiative. The comany has already nabbed a spot on Samsung TVs, the Meta Quest headset, mobile devices, and plenty of other places where the Xbox app is available.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

