Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are surprisingly easy to remove

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A fresh little snippet of information has been gleaned from official Nintendo sources concerning the Switch 2 and its Joy-Con release mechanism.

While we received a brief hardware rundown for Nintendo’s new Switch 2 console last week, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. Such as, how do those new larger Joy-Con controllers actually affix to the Switch 2 console? And how do you remove them?

The answer to the latter of those two related questions, at least, was there in plain site on Nintendo’s website – presumably since the console’s unveiling.

Polygon has spotted that the little looping video of the Switch 2 that plays on the console’s official website holds the answer. After 20 seconds or so, the view switches to a rear close-up of the right-hand Joy-Con, and that new laterally-aligned button just under the trigger buttons.

As suspected, pressing this releases the Joy-Con, top half first. What’s easy to miss is that the central section of the little concentric circular element on the inside edge of the Joy-Con appears to retract as the Joy-Con pops out and the trigger mechanism returns to its default position.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

This would appear to suggest that this tiny cylinder is pushed out by the trigger button in order to physically push the Joy-Con out. It seems to be another fact to strengthen the case for the Switch 2 using powerful magnets to make its second-gen Joy-Cons stick.

If it sounds as if we’re clutching at straws here for Nintendo Switch 2 information, it’s because Nintendo really didn’t leave us with much – just a two minute (and 22 seconds) render video.

The big Switch 2 reveal won’t take place until April 2, when we’re expecting much more on games, capabilities, pricing, and release dates.

You might like…

Netflix prices are going up again, but Brits are safe for now

Netflix prices are going up again, but Brits are safe for now

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Android 15 and One UI 7 set for belated launch on Galaxy S phones

Android 15 and One UI 7 set for belated launch on Galaxy S phones

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
iOS 18.3 turns on Apple Intelligence whether you want it or not

iOS 18.3 turns on Apple Intelligence whether you want it or not

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
UK driving licences to go digital as part of new government wallet

UK driving licences to go digital as part of new government wallet

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Don’t expect iOS 18-level updates from iOS 19 later this year

Don’t expect iOS 18-level updates from iOS 19 later this year

Lewis Painter 23 hours ago
Nintendo Switch could have one more big game in it

Nintendo Switch could have one more big game in it

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access