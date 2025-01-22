The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons are surprisingly easy to remove

A fresh little snippet of information has been gleaned from official Nintendo sources concerning the Switch 2 and its Joy-Con release mechanism.

While we received a brief hardware rundown for Nintendo’s new Switch 2 console last week, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. Such as, how do those new larger Joy-Con controllers actually affix to the Switch 2 console? And how do you remove them?

The answer to the latter of those two related questions, at least, was there in plain site on Nintendo’s website – presumably since the console’s unveiling.

Polygon has spotted that the little looping video of the Switch 2 that plays on the console’s official website holds the answer. After 20 seconds or so, the view switches to a rear close-up of the right-hand Joy-Con, and that new laterally-aligned button just under the trigger buttons.

As suspected, pressing this releases the Joy-Con, top half first. What’s easy to miss is that the central section of the little concentric circular element on the inside edge of the Joy-Con appears to retract as the Joy-Con pops out and the trigger mechanism returns to its default position.

This would appear to suggest that this tiny cylinder is pushed out by the trigger button in order to physically push the Joy-Con out. It seems to be another fact to strengthen the case for the Switch 2 using powerful magnets to make its second-gen Joy-Cons stick.

If it sounds as if we’re clutching at straws here for Nintendo Switch 2 information, it’s because Nintendo really didn’t leave us with much – just a two minute (and 22 seconds) render video.

The big Switch 2 reveal won’t take place until April 2, when we’re expecting much more on games, capabilities, pricing, and release dates.