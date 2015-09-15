Apple could let you delete stock apps in iOS 9

Apple could soon let you delete stock iOS apps.

At the moment, the iPhone comes with certain apps preinstalled – such as Stocks and Tips – that you can’t delete. Talking to BuzzFeed News, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the frustration felt by users unable to do away with apps they never use.

“This is a more complex issue than it first appears,” he said. “There are some apps that are linked to something else on the iPhone. If they were to be removed, it might cause issues elsewhere on the phone. There are apps that aren’t like that. So over time, I think with the ones that aren’t like that, we’ll figure out a way…

“It’s not that we want to suck up your real estate; we’re not motivated to do that. We want you to be happy. So I recognise that some people want to do this, and it’s something we’re looking at.”

Although he hasn’t yet provided any specifics on when this is likely to happen, an acknowledgment of the issue is at least a step in the right direction. The likes of Stocks and Tips could soon be banished, instead of being relegated to a folder you never open .

BuzzFeed asked the question during a 20-minute car journey it shared with Cook on the way to a surprise drop-in at an Apple Store in Manhattan. During the interview, Cook described 3D Touch as – predictably – a “game changer”, and Live Photos as a “medium that hasn’t existed before”.

Apple launched two new iPhones last week. They’re available to pre-order now, and will go on sale on 25 September.