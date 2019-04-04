Snapchat branches out into games and they actually look pretty fun

Snap Inc. has announced a new gaming platform featuring originals and third-party titles from noted developers like Zynga.

Snap Games are launching immediately and will sit within the main Snapchat app as the floundering social network looks to improve engagement.

The company says the titles are made for mobile, made for friends and placed right where your friends are. The tap-to-play games will launch directly from the chat bar and won’t require users to install or sign up for anything, Snap says. Here’s a sneak peak…

The six multiplayer games announced today are now available to play. Here’s what’s on offer:

In Bitmoji Party , you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games.

, you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games. In Tiny Royale from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action.

from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action. In Snake Squad from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing!

from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing! In C.A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win!

from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win! In Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city.

from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city. In Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, you’ll collaborate to form words — fast! — to build your village.

Here’s a closer look at Bitmoji Party:

As well as games, the company has announced a series of original video shows that’ll begin to debut next month on the Snapchat Discovery page. We don’t know about you guys, but we can barely wait for the summer when Can’t Talk Now launches.

“A teen soap that takes place inside the phones of a group of high school freshman BFFs as juicy drama unfolds across group texts, video chats, and social media,” the blurb reads.

Like, OMG! I can’t even right now, you guys.

