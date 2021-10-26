Qualcomm has unveiled the four newest 4G and 5G mobile platforms in the 7, 6 and 4-series, designed to improve performance across the high, mid and entry-level tiers.

The new chipsets include the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, the 695 5G, the 480 Plus 5G and the 680 4G.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G marks the latest addition to Qualcomm’s 7-series and is the successor to the Snapdragon 778G announced earlier this summer.

The chipset offers improved CPU and GPU performance over the regular 778G, along with cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated AI capabilities for advanced photo and video features.

The Snapdragon 695 5G is the newest chip in the 6-series (alongside the 680 4G), offering support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G.

Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 690, the 695 5G delivers up to 30% faster graphics and a 15% boost in CPU performance for better gaming and productivity.

Next up is the entry-level Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G, which is designed to build on the success of the Snapdragon 480 – the chip providing more than 85 low-end devices with 5G.

The 480 Plus 5G will offer improved performance over the existing 480 for both productivity and entertainment.

Lastly, there’s the Snapdragon 680 4G. Unlike the 695 5G, this 6-series platform is designed to power LTE phones as 5G continues to grow.

The 680 4G is a 6nm chip that offers improvements in gaming and a triple ISP, meaning it can capture images from three sensors simultaneously. Phone cameras powered by the 680 4G will also see AI-enhanced low light capture technology.

“Mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver for accelerating 5G device adoption – especially in emerging regions”, said Qualcomm’s senior director of product management, Deepu John.

“These four new additions to our roadmap create significant opportunity for our OEM customers and provides additional options to continue to meet the growing demand for our 5G and 4G mobile platforms”.

Mobile manufacturers on board with the new platforms include Nokia parent company HMD Global, Honor, Motorola, Oppo and Xiaomi.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7-series has grown by 44% in the last year, while the success of the 6-series suggests that mid-tier phones will be a main driver in 5G adoption, especially among emerging regions.

We’ll have to wait and see which phones are powered by the new chipsets.