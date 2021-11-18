 large image

Snapdragon chips to power half of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones

Qualcomm has revealed that it will still be supplying its Snapdragon chips to around half of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 range in 2022.

Samsung is all set to announce its new Exynos 2200 SoC tomorrow, which is expected to bear the first fruits of a partnership with GPU specialist AMD. This has led many to speculate that Samsung’s reliance on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon chips could be at an end.

While that switch might still ultimately happen, it seems 2022 will not be the change-over point.

At Qualcomm’s Investor Day recently, CEO Cristiano Amon outlined some of the company’s plans for 2022. One of the points to emerge from his presentation (via Android Central) was a commitment on Samsung’s part for Qualcomm to supply between 40 and 50% of the chips for the company’s 2022 Galaxy S phones.

While that could would likely include the elusive Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, we’re essentially talking about Snapdragon 898 power in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series here.

Indeed, recent rumours have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 could actually be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 in most markets. Up until now, only the US and China markets have seen Qualcomm power making its way into Samsung’s flagship phones.

The rumour suggests that Samsung has been struggling with the ongoing chip shortage, and has been forced to ditch its plans to lean on the Exynos 2200 in a bigger way than previous home-brewed chips.

We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 family launch some time in early February, so we still have a few months to wait on this one. Whichever chip it packs, it should be a powerhouse.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

