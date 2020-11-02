Apple recently revealed its iPhone 12 lineup – powered by one of the first 5nm mobile chips. Qualcomm is hot on its heels, with the 5nm Snapdragon 875 just around the corner.

Qualcomm is a prolific chipmaker and, with the recent resurgence of the mid-range and success of chips like the Snapdragon 765G, the company is in a great position. However, Apple and Huawei have beaten them to the punch in getting to 5nm first.

When the 5nm Snapdragon 875 chip does arrive, can it surpass the fierce competition? Let’s dig into all the key news and rumours surrounding Qualcomm’s next flagship chip – from release date and specs to what phones we expect to see offer the new Snapdragon.

Snapdragon 875 release date

Qualcomm’s next flagship chip looks set to be revealed at the beginning of December, with devices sporting the chip coming in early 2021 (via SlashGear).

The expectation of an early December reveal comes courtesy of an invite to Qualcomm’s Tech Summit Digital 2020 event on December 1-2, where it will reveal “premium-tier mobile performance.” The Snapdragon 875 isn’t fully confirmed by this invite but the announcement is very much expected.

While its appearance on actual devices looks likely to not come until early 2021, when Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and more could whack the new flagship chip in its own flagship phones.

Snapdragon 875 specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 performance could provide a bigger performance boost than was initially expected, with early rumours showing it falling afoul of Samsung’s next Exynos 1000 chip.

The latest performance metrics from the new 5nm chip comes via leaker @yabhishekhd on Twitter and show the Snapdragon 875 beating its predecessor by over 25%:

The score also beats leaked scores for the Samsung Exynos 1080 chip and Huawei’s current flagship Kirin 9000 – with their scores coming in at under 700,000 on the same Antutu benchmark (via NotebookCheck).

Snapdragon 875 phones

The first phones expected to sport the new Qualcomm chip are the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 Pro.

While SlashGear also reports Qualcomm has been working with Asus to produce updated versions of its ROG gaming phone lineup for early 2021 as well.

As expected, it’s the aforementioned flagship phones coming in early 2021 that will be the first to get the Snapdragon 875 chip. However, based on recent trends, we can also speculate the next flagships from the likes of Sony, OnePlus and Oppo will all adopt the tech next time around – with only the prospect of a 875+ processor later in 2021 potentially switching this up.

