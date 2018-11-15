The chip powering the next generation of Android flagships will be more powerful than any other existing mobile chip, according to a new leak.

Apparent benchmarks for Qualcomm’s next top-tier Snapdragon processor have popped up online, and they suggest the chip will be more powerful than anything else we’ve seen so far.

A screenshot of an alleged AnTuTu listing for the ‘Snapdragon 8150’ − more on this further down the page − posted to Weibo this week (via GSMArena) shows a score of 362,292, putting it ahead of the most powerful handsets on the market right now.

The iPhone XS, powered by the A12 Bionic, has an AnTuTu score of 352,405, while the Kirin 980-powered Huawei Mate 20 Pro tops the Android rankings with a score of 309,628. The GPU score of 156,328 also represents an approximate 20% boost over the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Simply put, the leak points at a very bright future for Android phones.

However, aside from the fact that this all comes from a screenshot that could well prove to be a fake, we’ve also been slightly thrown off by the chipset’s apparent name.

Based on Qualcomm’s current naming conventions, we’d expect the firm’s next flagship processor to be called the Snapdragon 855, not the Snapdragon 8150.

That said, reliable tipster Roland Quandt reported this summer that Qualcomm had been planning to switch to a new naming scheme, with the Snapdragon 855 possibly becoming − you guessed it − the Snapdragon 8150.

We’d recommend taking all of the above with a pinch of salt, but with Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship platform expected to launch before the end of the year, there’s not much longer to wait for an official announcement.

