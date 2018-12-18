Lenovo Z5 Pro’s Snapdragon 855 benchmark scores are mind-blowing

Lenovo has announced the Z5 Pro and Z5 Pro GT smartphones – the first to arrive with the Snapdragon 855 processor set to power some of 2019’s most exciting releases.

That new flagship Qualcomm mobile SoC will be joined by an astonishing 12GB of RAM, marking another world first for Lenovo, as the PC maker seeks to muscle in on some of the top smartphone providers’ territory.

The contribution provided by that 12GB of RAM allows Lenovo to post some truly eye-popping benchmarking stats from the Snapdragon 855 processor.

The phone scored an insane 368,480 points when using the Antutu benchmarking tool, smashing the performance of the iPhone XS (356,501) and the Huawei Mate 20 (309,425), which use Apple’s A12 processor and the Kirin 980 respectively.

When compared with phones running the previous generation Snapdragon 845 processor, the comparison is starker still, with a performance leap closer to 25% according to the stats displayed today.

While Lenovo’s stats are padded somewhat by the presence of the 12GB of RAM, it’s an idea of what we can expect from the Snapdragon 855. A recent leak saw a 362,292 score posted from Antutu, while a score of 343,051 was recently attributed to Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S10.

The two phones, which are largely the same save for a few design quirks on the GT edition, offer a slide-up selfie camera, which enables Lenovo to deploy a full-screen 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution.

Elsewhere, there are 24-megapixels and 16-megapixel dual cameras on the back of the device, with dual cameras also sitting within that sliding design hiding 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The battery offers 3,350mAh of power, USB-C charging, NFC, and dual nano-SIM slots, but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s unlikely we’ll see this phone launch in the US and the UK because Lenovo likes to focus on its Motorola brand in the west. However, the 12GB RAM model with 512GB of storage will go on sale for a very reasonable 4,398 yuan in China on January 15. That is around £505/$640.

Does this release raise your expectations for the Snapdragon 855 processor? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.