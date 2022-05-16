Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus release could be just around the corner

Qualcomm’s next flagship mobile processor could be released very soon, according to a leak that’s popped up on Twitter.

We could see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset arrive as soon as 20th May, according to official-looking publicity material that was leaked by a prolific Twitter tipster:

Ice Universe, a reliable source who specialises with inside information about Samsung, has revealed the above promotional poster which appears to reveal the launch date for the hotly-anticipated new chip. It then seemed to be confirmed by a post to Qualcomm’s official account on Weibo, the Chinese social networking site.

The Plus would be the follow-up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was released in December 2021 and has since featured in severeal leading Android smartphones, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That chip was constructed on a 4nm process, and Qualcomm claimed that it was 20% faster than the previous generation of silicon as well as seeing a 30% improvement in power saving. Similar improvements were also seen in gaming performance, with the Adreno GPU supposedly giving 30% faster performance and 25% improved power savings.

Below you can see a comparison table of the phones that we’ve tested this year that feature the chip. The Geekbench scores represent the CPU’s ability, which concerns general performance, and the 3D Mark tests refers to the GPU (which is most relevant for gaming performance):

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmarking results ‹ Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core 3D Mark – Wild Life 3D Mark – Wild Life Stress Test Xiaomi 12 Pro 1191 3584 9916 10014 OnePlus 10 Pro 992 3438 9725 – Honor Magic 4 Pro 1218 3493 10169 – Oppo Find X5 Pro 980 3436 9616 – ›

With the launch on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, we once again expect even greater performance improvements over and above those of its predecessor, albeit not as drastic in scope as we can expect from the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that could arrive at the end of the year. We can expect to see the Gen 1 Plus in action on other flagship handsets that are due to be launched later this year, including possible sequels to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.