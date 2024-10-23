Snapdragon 8 Elite a secret weapon for more years of Android updates

The homegrown Google Pixel range of phones comes with the promise of 7 years of Android OS and security updates. Samsung matches it, but it’s far from universal across the vast range of Android devices.

Google wants to change that, according to a new report which says the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC could be initial key to ensuring far greater longevity across the spectrum of Android devices.

Android Authority reports Google has introduced a new program it’s calling Longevity GRF (Google Requirements Freeze) of which the forthcoming Qualcomm flagship mobile chip will be the first to support.

As it currently stands, the vast array of chips deployed by Android device makers are among the roadblocks preventing multiple years of reliable access to Android update. Because the chip makers themselves often don’t support the hardware for that long, there’s a shorter window for them to stay compatible with new Android updates.

Google has already attempted to lessen this burden by freezing it’s own requirements for up to three years after each Android update is launched.

According to the report, the Longevity GRF program would lengthen that time period for up to seven years, meaning chipset makers could use the same vendor software during that entire period.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite being on board for this update would mean, in theory, that every flagship phone running this chip would be able to support seven years of Android updates – regardless of how long Qualcomm itself supports the SoC.

Right now, that includes the Asus ROG Phone 9, with rumours claiming the Samsung Galaxy Ultra 25 will use the chipset worldwide too.

While that would still mean only the top-performing Snapdragon smartphones out in 2025 would benefit, the program is likely to broaden to chips farther down the trough in time.