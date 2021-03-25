Qualcomm has announced its newest Snapdragon 7-series platform, the Snapdragon 780G 5G. Here’s everything you need to know

The 780G is the first 7-series platform to boast a triple ISP, the 6th gen Qualcomm AI Engine and Wi-Fi 6. It the successor to the incredibly popular Snapdragon 765G that powered the Pixel 5.

Snapdragon 780G camera features

As the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), the 780G is capable of shooting three 25-megapixel photos captured by zoom, wide and ultra-wide lenses at once.

The ISP also enables smooth zooming and over a billion shades of colour with HDR10+ video capture, as well as improved low-light shooting capabilities.

Snapdragon 780G performance and gaming

The 780G is also the first 7-series platform featuring the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.

The engine improves performance by up to two times over its predecessor and allows the 780G to take advantage of powerful AI features for photography, gaming and more.

Video and voice calls also benefit from the platforms’ new AI capabilities thanks to the 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub. This integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor to minimise background noise and ensure calls remain clear.

The 780G is optimised with advanced Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, too. This includes updatable GPU drivers, True 10-bit HDR and support for up to 144Hz displays for smooth, lifelike images.

Snapdragon 780G connectivity

Finally, the 780G is the first 7-series platform to support multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 3.6 Gbps, along with the Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System for download speeds of 3.3 Gbps. Like the flagship Snapdragon 888, the platform supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology.

“Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform”, said Qualcomm’s VP of product management Kedar Kondap.

“Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world”.

Snapdragon 780G phones

The Snapdragon 780G will be available from Q2 2021 and considering the success of the 765G we would expect to see it turn up in some of the best mid-range phones this year.